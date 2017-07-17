Datsun Redi-GO 1.0L Vs Alto K10 Vs Kwid 1.0L: The 1.0-Litre Gang!
Following the proven formula of the Renault Kwid, Datsun has finally introduced the expected 1.0-litre version of the Redi GO. It borrows the 1.0-litre petrol motor from the Kwid 1.0 and will be launched on July 26. Like the Renault counterpart, the redi GO 1.0 will only be available in its top two trims. Let us see how it fairs against its own sibling, the Renault Kwid 1.0, and the segment bestseller, the Maruti Suzuki Alto k10.
We’re starting with the powertrain part because this is the vital selling point of these hatchbacks. All the three offer the same displacement motor – 1.0-litre. While they are on par in terms of overall power output (68PS), the Kwid and redi-GO excel marginally when it comes to peak torque output (by 1Nm).
The Kwid 1.0 and the Alto K10 comes with an option of a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) besides the standard 5-speed manual. The redi-GO, on the other hand, just offers the 5-speed manual unit at the moment. The AMT-equipped redi-GO (Renault’s Easy-R AMT same as the Kwid) is expected later this year.
When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Alto K10 bests the other two with an ARAI-certified figure of 24.07kmpl. The Datsun delivers 22.5kmpl, which is roughly 0.5kmpl less than the Kwid 1.0’s (23.01kmpl).
Features
As we all know, this is an entry-level space and is strictly price-conscious, so the feature list is quite basic among the three. Renault surprised us when it introduced the Kwid with never-heard-before goodies in this segment. The Alto K10 is decently loaded, but falls short of the Kwid. The redi-GO, on the other hand, was pretty much built to cost as it is positioned below the Kwid. Now, let us see what the redi-GO 1.0-litre has packed extra over the 0.8-litre version and these two.
- While the electric power steering is standard in the Kwid and redi-GO 1.0-litre versions, it is not offered in the base variant of the K10
- The air conditioning system is standard in all three, while the front power windows are only offered in the range-topping trim
- All the three hatchbacks come with 13-inch wheels. While the Kwid and the redi-GO ride on 155/80 cross-section tyres, the K10 features 155/65 cross-section rubber
- Alloy wheels are not standard in all three; however, the Kwid’s Climber edition gets pressed steel wheels, which give an impression of the same. Also, alloy wheels are optional in the Renault
- The K10 is the only one to offer internally adjustable outside rear view mirrors among the three
- The K10 and redi-GO feature a tachometer, which is missing in the Kwid
- The Kwid comes with an all-digital instrument cluster
- Partial leather-wrapped steering wheel is exclusive to the Kwid
- Gear shift indicator is standard in all the three cars
- Central locking with remote keyless entry is available in all the three (redi-GO 0.8 doesn’t offer remote keyless entry)
Entertainment system
- Out of the three, the Renault Kwid 1.0 comes with an option of two audio systems with standard Bluetooth phone integration. The range-topping trim gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
- The redi-GO and K10 offer CD/MP3 player with AUX-in and USB connectivity
- All the three cars feature a two-speaker system
Safety
- All the three cars come equipped with a driver airbag. However, Maruti Suzuki offers it as optional equipment starting from the base trim
- The K10 offers driver’s seat belt warning
- The Kwid is the only car here to offer front seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters
- Only the Kwid and K10 feature a front fog lamp in their top-spec trim
- The redi-GO gets exclusive daytime running lamps
