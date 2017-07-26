Datsun redi-GO 1.0L Launched At Rs 3.57 Lakh
Datsun has launched a more powerful version of its bread and butter model, the Redi GO 1.0L, at Rs 3.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). It borrows its engine from the Renault Kwid 1.0L.
Prices (ex-showroom, Pan India)
- Datsun redi-GO T(O): Rs 3.57 lakh
- Datsun redi-GO S: Rs 3.72 lakh
Unlike the 0.8-litre version, the redi-GO 1.0-litre is available in just two variants – T(O) and S. It borrows its features from the standard hatch, such as daytime running lamps, audio system (no Bluetooth connectivity), front power windows, power steering among others. It comes with an all-black cabin, which is also present in redi-GO Sport. It features a central locking system with remote keyless entry and a lock/unlock button on the dash, all of which is added for the first time in the Redi GO’s line-up.
Vitals
- Engine: 1.0-litre i-SAT
- Power: 68PS @ 5500rpm
- Torque: 91Nm @ 4250rpm
- Transmission: 5-speed MT
- Fuel Efficiency: 22.5kmpl
Datsun Care
The redi-GO 1.0L goes up against its own sibling, the Kwid 1.0L and the Alto K10, all of which are the entry-level 1.0-litre offerings in the country. Though the Kwid 1.0L and the Alto K10 offer an AMT (automated-manual transmission) option, the redi-GO will be a manual only offering for now. It might borrow an AMT unit from the Kwid at a later stage.
Source: cardekho.com
