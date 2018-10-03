Datsun Go & Go+ Facelift Revealed, Bookings Open

Datsun has introduced the mid-life refresh version of the GO. In India, Datsun also offers an elongated version of the GO hatchback that can accommodate 7 passengers, the GO+. Along with the updated GO, a hatch that originally debuted in 2014, the Japanese automaker will also launch the refreshed GO+ in India. Pre-launch bookings for both the models can now be made against a payment of Rs 11,000, while deliveries will begin on 10 October 2018. Prices are expected to remain largely similar, the pre-facelift models of the GO and GO+ start from Rs 3.38 lakh and Rs 3.95 lakh respectively.

Already on sale in the Indonesian market, the facelifted Datsun GO and GO+ feature significant upgrades inside-out. Both the cars sport restyled bumpers with daytime running LEDs, 14-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, chunkier outside rearview mirrors, revised headlamp detailing and updated hexagonal grille. Datsun has added one new body colour to each of the cars. The GO gets “Amber Orange” and the GO+ gets “Sunstone Brown”.

The updated GO range gets a restyled dashboard with a centre console and front bucket seats, unlike the pre-facelift cars that had an extended front seat. As seen on the Indonesia-spec models, the facelifted GO and GO+ might also get a touchscreen infotainment system in India. We also expect the new models to come with dual front airbags and ABS as standard.

Mechanically, the GO and GO+ will carry forward the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. It makes 68PS power and 104Nm torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The GO rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and upcoming Hyundai Santro in India. The GO+, on the other hand, is a unique vehicle and one of the most-affordable 7-seaters in India.

