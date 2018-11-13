﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Data, Chats Not Saved Via Google Drive Will Be Deleted By Whatsapp

Data, Chats Not Saved Via Google Drive Will Be Deleted By Whatsapp

Whatsapp to delete chats affecting maximum memory limit that have not been saved or updated via Google Drive.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2018
Data, Chats Not Saved Via Google Drive Will Be Deleted By Whatsapp
Representative Image-File
Data, Chats Not Saved Via Google Drive Will Be Deleted By Whatsapp
outlookindia.com
2018-11-13T08:42:46+0530

Whatsapp confirmed its prior announcement that, as of Monday, any users who have not backed up their stored data and chats on Google Drive will lose their chat histories.

The world's most popular freeware instant messaging app owned by tech giant Facebook, had reached an agreement with Google last August to store user content on the Google Drive cloud storage service without said data affecting the user's maximum memory limit, Efe reported.

Furthermore, WhatsApp warned that any backups that hadn't been updated in over a year would also be automatically removed from the Google Drive storage.

This will also allow users to easily reload their data on different or new Android smartphones.

Android users can update their copy and configure its update frequency as long as they have a personal account on Google.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp's CEO and co-founder, Jan Koum, announced that he was leaving Facebook

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Madrid Whatsapp Facebook Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : RBI Governor Urjit Patel Met PM Modi On Nov 9 To Resolve Issues: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters