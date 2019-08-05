Darkest Day For Indian Democracy, Says Mehbooba Mufti On Move To Scrap Article 370

﻿
Kashmir's political leader People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was amongst the first to react to the news.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti
Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Monday announced that Article 370- which grants autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir-has been scrapped. 

As soon as the announcement was made, there was a huge uproar in the house with the opposition parties denouncing the move.

Kashmir's political leader People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was amongst the first to react to the news.

She took to twitter to say that this day marks "the darkest day of democracy". She said the decision is a "unilateral decision" which will make "India an occupational force in J&K." 

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

