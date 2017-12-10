Dangal’s Zaira Wasim Gets Support From Real Geeta and Babita Phogat, Asked To Fight Back

Zaira Wasim, who enacted as young Geeta Phogat in film 'Dangal', received support from the real-life character and her sister Babita Phogat on Sunday after the actress complained of being molested by a middle-aged man on a Vistara Airlines flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

In a tweet, Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Geeta wrote: “What happened to Zaira Wasim is very shameful ... but if I were in her place then the man, who did such an act, would have to cry.”

Her sister, Babita, also a Commonwealth gold medal winning freestyle wrestler, took to twitter and appealed to women, including the 17-year-old actress, to become stronger and more aware in light of such incidents.

In a video on Twitter, Babita described the man responsible for the act as a “darind”a (monster).

‘I am deeply hurt after reading about the incident when I woke up this morning…I am calling him a darinda because a good human being will never behave in such a manner,” she said.

He added: “I want to question where is the society heading to…we need to expose such people.”

In a message to women, Babita said: “If someone is misbehaving with you, give a tight slap on their face. They will never dare to repeat their actions again.”

He also asked Zaira just be “dhaakad” in real life as well.

Earlier, the national award winner actor posted two videos on her Instagram on Saturday where the Dangal girl alleged that a middle-aged man sitting behind her on her Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight tried to molest her when she was half asleep. The first video that she posted was recorded inside the plane and another one was after landing in Mumbai. In both the videos, Zaira narrated her harrowing experience of sexual harassment by a male co-passenger inside the flight.

In the first video, Zaira said, "So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it...," Zaira said in her Instagram story.

"The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," she added.

"The man made my two-hour journey "miserable". Slow claps for Vistara's crew guys! Wonderful!" Zaira was heard saying in the video.

In the second video, which she recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, visibly upset Zaira fought back her tears as she said, "This is not done! this is not the way anybody should be made to feel! This is terrible!"

"Who is going to help us Girls? If we don't help ourselves, nobody will come ahead" Zaira ends her video.

In a statement on Sunday, Zaira's manager Tuhin Mishra also alleged that the girl tried to approach the cabin crew of the Air Vistara, but they didn't act. "Zaira Wasim had tried to approach the cabin crew, but they didn't act. We have written to Vistara," said Mishra.

The Vistara airline, however, tweeted saying, " We have seen the reports regarding Zaira's experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out a detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behavior."

In a reply against Air Vistara, NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said, "I would like to tell Vistara that if they have zero tolerance why they have not named this person till now. naming them is very important. We would like to tell Zaira that we are there to help her out in any way we can."