08 April 2018

Dalits Who Participated In Bharat Bandh Tortured: BJP MP

"Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped."
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-04-08T09:41:10+0530

BJP MP Udit Raj tonight alleged that members of his Dalit community were being "tortured" in various parts of the country in the wake of the violent protests during the 'Bharat Bandh' earlier this week.

"Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped," he said in a tweet.

"Dalits are tortured at large scale after April 2 country-wide agitation. People from Barmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli and other parts calling that not only anti-reservationists but police also beating & slapping false cases," he said.

All these places, incidentally are parts of states ruled by the BJP.

A worker of a Dalit organisation run by him in Gwalior was being tortured even though he had not done anything wrong, Udit Raj said.

He represents North West Delhi in the Lok Sabha.

Dalit protesters had blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles in violent protests across seven states on April 2 against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dalits Protests BJP National Reportage

