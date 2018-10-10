Cyclone Titli: Schools And Colleges Shut As Storm Inches Closer To Odisha, Andhra

The Odisha government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres till October 10-11 in four districts of the state as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Titli.

It has been decided in the meeting chaired by the chief secretary that all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur will remain closed on October 10 and October 11.

"Cyclonic storm Titli is likely to intensify further by tomorrow and is expected to make a landfall near Gopalpur on October 11. Keeping in mind heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast, we have decided to declare holidays for schools and educational institutions in four districts from tomorrow," said Padhi.

He informed that the government will take a decision for closure of educational institutions in other parts of the state after monitoring the situation on Wednesday.

The Health Department has asked the officials to keep power back-up and generator sets ready at health facilities to meet any eventuality.

It also asked for a contingency plan for medical relief centre, which should be opened as early as possible.

PTI