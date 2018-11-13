Cyclone Gaja: Landfall Expected In Multiple Tamil Nadu Districts On Thursday

Cyclone Gaja was expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours by Wednesday and maintain that intensity till Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the cyclonic storm is expected to cross the area between Chennai and Nagapattinam during the forenoon of November 15, during which the sea will be 'very rough'.

Before it weakens, there would be rough to very rough sea conditions along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts from Wednesday morning and high swelling sea during that night.

The fishermen, who were in deep sea have been asked to return to coasts immediately.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said Gaja has been moving westwards with a speed of five kmph in the past six hours.

At 5.30 am, the cyclonic storm was centred about 750 km east of here and 840 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam.

The districts that will be affected due to the cyclonic storm are Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Puducherry, and Vizhuppuram. During that time, the speed of wind in the affected areas is expected to be in the range of around 80-90 km per hour and can go up to 100 km per hour.



The cyclone would reach at Andhra Pradesh- Tamil Nadu border at the midnight of November 14. "As per the current status between November 14 midnight to November 15 till the system crosses districts, the speed of the wind will be around 80- 90 km per hour, and at that 100 km per hour is expected," added the IMD deputy director.



It has advised total suspension of fishing operations along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during November 13 to 15.

In the wake of the cyclonic situation, a red alert has been issued for the administration in Tamil Nadu to keep the government authorities ready to mobilise resources to meet any eventuality. "However, the alert is not for the entire state," said Balachandran, adding that regular updates and information regarding the situation have been given to the government.



(With Agency Inputs)