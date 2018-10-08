﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Cyclone Alert In Odisha, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Coastal Belt

Cyclone Alert In Odisha, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Coastal Belt

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of the Bay of Bengal from October 9 to 12 as the sea condition would be rough.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Cyclone Alert In Odisha, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Coastal Belt
File Photo
Cyclone Alert In Odisha, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Coastal Belt
outlookindia.com
2018-10-08T16:59:14+0530


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours.


Under its impact, several parts of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall starting from October 9.


Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of the Bay of Bengal from October 9 to 12 as the sea condition would be rough.


While rainfall at many places with heavy downpour at isolated places over south coastal Odisha is likely to occur on Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha is likely to occur on Wednesday.


It further predicted rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy downpours at a few places and extremely heavy downpour at isolated places over coastal and adjoining interior Odisha on Thursday.


The IMD said squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph are very likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts from October 9.


It is very likely to increase gradually, reaching 70-80 kmph to 90 kmph from October 10 evening onwards along and off south Odisha and adjoining districts of north Andhra Pradesh coasts, said H.R. Biswas, Bhubaneswar Met centre Director.


(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Odisha Weather: Rains Cyclone National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tanmay Bhat To 'Stay Away' From Comedy Group AIB Amid #MeToo Allegations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters