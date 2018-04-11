The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:41 pm Sports Commonwealth Games

CWG 2018: Shuttlers Nehwal, Sindhu Storm Into Pre-Quarters

Outlook Web Bureau
CWG 2018: Shuttlers Nehwal, Sindhu Storm Into Pre-Quarters
File Photo
CWG 2018: Shuttlers Nehwal, Sindhu Storm Into Pre-Quarters
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the last-16 of the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games after thrashing Elsie De Villiers of South Africa in straight-games in the women's singles clash at the Carrara Sports Arena on Wednesday.

Nehwal proved too superior for her South African opponent as she posted comfortable 21-3, 21-1 win in a one-sided round-of-32 that lasted just 18 minutes.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Indian will next take on Jessica LI of Isle of Man for a place in the quarter-finals.

In another women's singles clash, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu produced a rich vein of form as she outplayed Fiji's Andra Whiteside 21-6, 21-3 in just 18 minutes to make it to the next round.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth also stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles event after brushing aside Aatish Lubah of Mauritius 21-13, 21-10 in a match that lasted 26 minutes.

Srikanth will now lock horns with Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka for the last-eight spot.

India are currently standing at the third spot in the Games with a total of 24 medals, including 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Saina Nehwal P.V. Sindhu Australia Commonwealth Games 2018 Commonwealth Games Sports Tennis Sports Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ED Questions Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain In PMLA Case Again
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters