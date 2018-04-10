The Website
10 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:00 pm Sports CWG 2018

CWG 2018: Para-Powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary Wins Bronze

In a 10-man final, Chaudhary finished with a combined effort of 181 kg
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-04-10T18:14:50+0530

Para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary won India's first medal in Para-sports at the Commonwealth Games, claiming a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight final, here today.

In a 10-man final, Chaudhary finished with a combined effort of 181 kg at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 to bag the bronze.

Nigeria's Abdulazeez Ibrahim won the gold while Malaysia's Yee Khie Jong bagged the silver medal with cumulative efforts of 191.9 kg and 188.7 kg respectively.

Advertisement opens in new window

The 35-year-old had won a silver at the Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai with a career-best lift of 200 last year. He had finished ninth in the men's -82.50kg event at the 2012 Summer Paralymics.

PTI

