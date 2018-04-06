The Website
06 April 2018 Last Updated at 12:37 pm Sports News Analysis

CWG 2018: Deepak Lather Seals Bronze, Becomes Youngest Indian Weightlifter To Win Medal At CWG

The 18-year-old from Haryana lifted a total of 295kg
Outlook Web Bureau
Teenager Deepak Lather today became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a Commonwealth Games medal, clinching a bronze in the men's 69kg category here.

The 18-year-old from Haryana lifted a total of 295kg (136kg+159kg) to finish third after his nearest rival, Vaipava Loane, fouled his last two lifts to end with a total of 292kg.

The youngster, competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, holds the distinction of being the youngest to hold the national record as well.

He held the 62kg category national record at 15.

He trained at the Army Sports Institute as a diver before being pushed into weightlifting by the coaches there.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (48kg) and Sanjita Chanu (53kg) won gold medals in the women's competition and P Gururaja claimed a silver in the men's 56kg category.

The Indian weightlifters have so far claimed four medals in the event.

PTI

Gold Coast Australia Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2018 Weightlifting Sports Sports News Analysis

