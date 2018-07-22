Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Attack Modi Govt At Newly Constituted Congress Working Committee Meet

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying the people of the country have to be rescued from a "dangerous regime" that is "compromising" with India's democracy.

In her address to the newly constituted Congress Working Committee, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi also cautioned the people about the "reign of despair and fear" heaped upon India's deprived and poor.

She said the rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his "desperation" reflecting that the "reverse countdown" of the Modi government has begun.

“We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour.

“We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising with the democracy of India,” she said.

Delhi: Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi underway at Parliament Annexe. pic.twitter.com/EpYVCKGXgK — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

The CWC was constituted on July 17 where it was announced that it would meet on July 22 .

This is the first CWC meeting after Rahul Gandhi assumed the charge of the party and constituted the CWC with a mix of old and young faces from the party, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on 2019.

The Congress described the revamped CWC as a bridge between the past, present and future and asked party men to rise and fight for India's oppressed.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in his address assured Rahul Gandhi that he and all other Congressmen will help him in the onerous task of restoring India's social harmony and economic development.

“I assure Rahul Gandhiji that we will fully support him in his onerous task of restoring India's social harmony and economic development,” he said, rejecting the culture of constant "self praise and jumlas" (gimmicks), as against solid policy framework for driving the engine of growth.

Singh said the claim of doubling farm income by 2022 will require an agricultural growth rate of 14 per cent, which is nowhere in sight.

“The new CWC is an institution comprising experience and energy and will act as a bridge between the past, present and the future,” Rahul Gandhi said as he called upon Congressmen and women to rise and fight for the India's oppressed.

The Congress president also reminded the role of the Congress as the voice of India as also its responsibility of present and future, charging that the BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities and the poor.

