The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 March 2018 Last Updated at 5:04 pm National

CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide In Srinagar

Outlook Web Bureau
CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide In Srinagar
PTI
CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide In Srinagar
outlookindia.com
2018-03-10T17:06:16+0530

A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Srinagar, the police said.

Constable Prukha Sukhdev of the 79 Battalion, posted in the Sonwar area of the city, shot himself with his service rifle inside the camp this morning, a police official said, adding that the jawan died on the spot.

The reason behind Sukhdev taking the extreme step was not known immediately, the official said, adding that a case was registered in connection with the incident.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Suicides National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : South African Fast Bowler Kagiso Rabada Charged With Level 2 Offence Over His Send-Off To Australian Skipper Steven Smith
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters