'Crime Thriller Called <em>Chowkidar Chor Hai</em> Underway In Delhi': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused government officials of interfering with the CBI's working - the latest being allegations that NSA Ajit Doval attempted to meddle in a case.

"A crime thriller called 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' is underway in Delhi," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, in an obvious attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The latest episode reveals serious allegations against a Minister, National Security Advisor (Doval), Law Secretary and Cabinet Secretary by a DIG of the CBI," Gandhi said.

A senior Central Bureau of Intelligence officer told the Supreme Court that top government functionaries, including Doval, had interfered in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana who is facing bribery charges.

"His (Modi's) partner, who has been brought from Gujarat, is raising crores of extortion money. The officers are tired. The trust has been broken. "Democracy is crying," added Gandhi.

Gandhi's latest attack came in the wake of CBI officer M.K. Sinha alleging that Doval and Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chaudhary, among others, interfered in the investigation against Asthana.

CBI officer M.K. Sinha had told the Supreme Court through a petition that Union minister Chaudhary received “a few crores of rupees” as part of the ‘extortion racket’ being run by certain officers investigating the Moin Qureshi case.

Sinha, also alleged that Doval, Chowdhury and Union Law Secretary Suresh Chandra had made attempts to interfere in his investigations.

K V Chowdhury did not respond to queries when his reaction was sought while Doval, the National Security Advisor, was not immediately available for comments. The Union minister termed the allegations as baseless and malicious.

Sinha, who was probing the FIR against Asthana, the CBI's number 2, and important cases like the PNB scam involving Nirav Modi, made a litany of allegations in his petition before the Supreme Court that sought urgent hearing for quashing his transfer to Nagpur.

Sinha claimed that as a result of his transfer to Nagpur he has been taken out of the probe team investigating the FIR against Asthana