﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Cricketer Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Joins Congress

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Joins Congress

Jahan was inducted to the Congress by the party's Mumbai President Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2018
Cricketer Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Joins Congress
File Photo
Cricketer Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Joins Congress
outlookindia.com
2018-10-17T09:51:11+0530

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, has joined the Congress Party.

Jahan was inducted to the Congress by the party's Mumbai President Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday.

A model by profession, Jahan had made headlines earlier in the year when she alleged that her husband, Shami, had abused her physically and mentally and was involved in several extra-marital affairs.

On April 10, Jahan had filed a domestic violence case against Shami and others in Kolkata's Alipore Court and also sought maintenance from her husband.

Shami, however, has denied all the accusations made by his estranged wife.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Shami Delhi Politics Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Policeman Dies, 3 Militants Killed In Encounter In Srinagar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters