Cricketer Mohammed Shami Sustains Injuries In Road Accident

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami met with a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi on Sunday. He received stitches after getting head injuries and is currently is taking rest in Dehradun, according ANI.

Shami, who is in the Delhi Daredevils IPL team, was returning to New Delhi from Dehradun in a car yesterday when it collided with a truck.

Shami sustained minor injuries and got a few stitches on his head. He is currently recuperating in Dehradun. He is out of danger.

The 27-year-old Shami trained for two days at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), run by Bengal batsman and India 'A' player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father in Dehradun to rejuvenate himself mentally and physically. He had claimed that he has been under "mental tourture" after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.

"Mohammed Shami is safe and sound. He was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training when there was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head. He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He is at a private place after being discharged yesterday only. He will return to Delhi tomorrow if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in IPL," Abhimanyu father Easwaran RP told PTI.

The Indian pacer is in the news for wrong reasons. Recently his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. He has been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections. She also hinted that Shami was involved in match-fixing.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, however, cleared Shami's central contract on Friday after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

On Friday, Jahan met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with her complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer.

Banerjee met the cricketer's wife at the state assembly for around 15 minutes and heard Jahan's complaint against Shami.

Stating that she was content with her meeting with Banerjee, Jahan told reporters "She listened to me. The chief minister was kind and empathetic. She has assured me of all support."

Banerjee had asked Jahan to meet her at the assembly after the cricketer's wife went to her Kalighat residence on Monday and submitted a petition seeking time for it.

She had also alleged that the cricketer had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise - the Delhi Daredevils starting April 7.

Jahan's lawyer had demanded that the BCCI come out with the details of its probe that led to the giving of the clean chit to the India pacer.

Kolkata Police had registered cases under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape).

Five persons including Shami have been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.

(With PTI inputs)