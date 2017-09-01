The Website
01 September 2017

Watch: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Slaps Senior Citizen Who Objected To Rash Driving

The unpleasant incident took place on Thursday morning, when the person was out for a walk and Rayudu was on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, located in Uppal, Hyderabad.
Outlook Web Bureau
Cricketer Ambati Rayadu has been reported to be involved in a scuffle wherein he abused and slapped a person, who reportedly objected to his rash driving in Hyderabad.

It is reported that the cricketer was driving his SUV rashly and was very close to the morning walkers near the stadium.

When the person advised Rayadu to drive slow, the latter got angry, got down from his car and started shouting at him.

Here's the video:

Following this, there was an altercation between the two. Many fellow walkers came in support of the senior citizen and tried to Rayadu. But the 31-year-old cricketer kept on abusing the person and later on slapped him.

The whole incident was captured by one of the fellow walkers on his mobile phone.

However, no police complaint has been lodged into the incident. (ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau

