India were outsmarted and outclassed in the first two ODIs before they made a winning return in the final but inconsequential third ODI in Canberra. With T20, India are likely to back themselves, and instead of trying to play a catch-up game maybe take the fight to the opposition. There are two tour games also clashing with the 2nd and the third T20Is so it’s likely that either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami might miss this series. On paper, it does seem like India have good resources for T20 than a depleted Australia. Australia lost their main player David Warner to injury, while pacer Pat Cummins is rested, and their leader of the pace attack Mitchell Starc is not exactly firing full cylinders. This short three-match series provides Virat Kohli's Team India a chance to fine-tune their game before the first Test match starting December 17. Follow the 1st AUS vs IND T20I match here:

After a succesful ODI debut, T Natarajan is making debut for India in T20 also. Gets cap from Jasprit Bumrah. Watch the moment here.

2:33 PM IST: Sean Abbott to bowl the 11th. Sanju Samson gets the 2nd ball over the cover head and a powerful four.11 runs of the over

KL Rahul reaches 37 ball 50, (5x4, 1x6). He has been the main man for India so far

India: 86/2 (11), KL Rahul 50, Sanju Samson 23

2:27 PM IST: Moises Henriques to bowl the 10th, gives away 7 runs

India: 75/2 (10), KL Rahul 48, Sanju Samson 15

2:24 PM IST: Mitchell Swepson was carted for a four by KL Rahul of the 5th ball. But before that Sanju Samson hit a SIX over midwicket; 12 runs of the over

India: 68/2 (9), KL Rahul 45, Sanju Samson 11

2:20 PM IST:

2:18 PM IST: Adam Zampa bowls a decent over gives way 5 runs.

India: 56/2 (8), KL Rahul 40, Sanju Samson 4

2:14 PM IST: Massive wicket for Mitchell Swepson. He gets India skipper Virat Kohli caught and bowled for 9. Swepson was hit for a FOUR of the 2nd ball by KL Rahul who is looking in good form.

India: 51/2 (7), KL Rahul 38, Sanju Samson 1

2:10 PM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack. KL Rahul not in control as he gets a four of the 3rd ball. Top edge goes for boundary, no third man. Next ball, Rahul pulls and hits a SIX. India are now gaining momentum

India: 42/1 (6), KL Rahul 31, Virat Kohli 8

2:06 PM IST: Adam Zampa has been introduced into the attack and KL Rahul welcomes the spinner with a four of the first ball through covers. 9 runs of the over

India: 30/1 (5), KL Rahul 20, Virat Kohli 7

2:02 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood is hammered for a FOUR by Virat Kohli of the 4th ball. Four more runs comes of this over in singles

India: 21/1 (4), KL Rahul 11, Virat Kohli 7

1:55 PM IST: Mitchell Starc into the attack. KL Rahul gets the first boundary for India. Not in control, the ball was outside off stump and Rahul miscued it to vacant third man.

MASSIVE Wicket for Australia. Mitchell Starc has clean bowled Shikhar Dhawan for 1. The ball swings late and knocks off the stumps.

India: 13/1 (3), KL Rahul 9, Virat Kohli 1

1:50 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack. India are still looking for the first boundary. A single and a leg bye to end the over.

India: 6/0(2), KL Rahul 4, Shikhar Dhawan 1

1:45 PM IST: Mitchell Starc is again wayward and starts witha wide. India will be looking for a good start; 4 runs at the end of the first over

India: 4/0(1), KL Rahul 4, Shikhar Dhawan 0

1:40 PM IST: India come out with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. Micthell Starc to start for Australia

1:24 PM IST: Australia have relaced Ashton Agar with Mitchell Swepson. Agar has been ruled out of the series with injury. Matthew Wade will be the keeper. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul is opening with Shikhar Dhawan. India also have Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey in their playing XI.

Here are the teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

Australia : Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

1:12 PM IST: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first. D'Arcy Short in as an opener with Aaron Finch.

1:11 PM IST: Australia will be wearing new Indigenous Jerseys.

12:55 PM IST:



Preview

India will back themselves against Australia, especially coming off after two months of IPL action in UAE.



The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends will lend balance to the bowling department.

Australia and India are currently in second and third spots in the ICC T20I Team Rankings so everyone can expect the series to be competitive.

Australia are without David Warner, and with Pat Cummins also missing, their bowling might look weak but Mitchell Starc, who missed the 3rd ODI, is likely to be fit for the first T20. Warner’s absence will force Australia to have a new opening pair with their choices being D’arcy Short or Marnus Labuchagne.



India are likely to open with K L Rahul, who has had a cracker of an IPL finishing as the highest run-getter, along with Shikhar Dhawan.



Unlike Sydney, Manuka Oval in Canberra provided enough help to bowlers-- pacers as well as spinners. This might work in India’s favour as along with the likes of Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, who had forgetful outings in the first two ODIs will be itching to make a strong comeback.



Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.



Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.

