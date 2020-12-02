India lost the plot in Sydney, losing both ODIs as Virat Kohli & Co started the 2020-21 tour of Australia on a disastrous note. Aaron Finch & Co plundered runs against hapless Indian bowlers, leaving the visitors bruised and battered. But Virat Kohli & Co have one last chance to salvage their pride before they shift focus to another format. Follow live cricket score and updates of AUS vs IND match here: Live Scorecard | Tour Schedule | News

11:37 AM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack. India needs a big partnership from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. 6 runs of the over



India 173/5 (37) Hardik Pandya 24, Ravindra Jadeja 7

11:30 AM IST: Glenn Maxwell gives away 3 runs of the 36th over; DRINKS break; 14 overs to go after this break.



India 167/5 (36) Hardik Pandya 20, Ravindra Jadeja 5

11:27 AM IST: Asthon Agar completes his quota of the overs; 2 wickets and he finishes with figures of 10-0-44-2. Hardik Pandya managed a FOUR of fifth ball



India 164/5 (35) Hardik Pandya 19, Ravindra Jadeja 3

11:24 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood bowls a good over gives away 1 run; Hazlewood figures read 7-0-29-1



India 156/5 (34) Hardik Pandya 13, Ravindra Jadeja 1

11:19 AM IST: Asthon Agar bowls a good over gives away 3 runs



India 155/5 (33) Hardik Pandya 12, Ravindra Jadeja 1

11:14 AM IST: Massive wicket!!! Josh Hazlewood bowling his 6th over and produces an edge of Kohli of a knuckle ball. But it doesn't carry to the keeper. Next ball Hazlewood beats Kohli for pace. Aussies appeal for outside edge and take a review. Kohli has indeed edged it, faintest of the edge.



India 152/5 (32) Virat Kohi c Carey b Hazlewood 63, Hardik Pandya 10

11:11 AM IST: Ashton Agar gives way 5 runs of his over. His figures read 8-0-33-2



India 149/4 (31) Virat Kohi 61, Hardik Pandya 9

11:09 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack and bowls a good over just 5 runs and all singles apart from one two's



India 144/4 (30) Virat Kohi 59, Hardik Pandya 6

11:05 AM IST: Adam Zampa gives away 6 runs of 29th over



India 139/4 (29) Virat Kohi 55, Hardik Pandya 5

11:01 AM IST: Fifty for Virat Kohli. His 60th in ODIs of 64 balls.



India 133/4 (28) Virat Kohi 50, Hardik Pandya 4

10:57 AM IST: Adam Zampa into the attack. It's upto Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. 3 runs of the over



India 128/4 (27) Virat Kohi 47, Hardik Pandya 2

10:52 AM IST: Ashton Agar gets a massive wicket. KL Rahul adjudged Leg before. It's Agar's 2nd wicket. Rahul goes for review and third umpire stays with the decision. India also lose a review; Spinners now have 3 for 49 in 13 overs that they have bowled in this match.



India 125/4 (26) Virat Kohi 43, KL Rahul lbw Agar 5

10:49 AM IST: Australian spinners are now quickly getting through the overs. Adam Zampa gives way 4 runs of the 25th over



India 122/3 (25) Virat Kohi 43, KL Rahul 5

10:46 AM IST: Ashton Agar gives away 4 runs of the 24th over



India 118/3 (24) Virat Kohi 42, KL Rahul 2

10:41 AM IST: Adam Zampa gets Shreyas Iyer. Outside edge and Marnus Labuschagne pouches a simple catch. India 3 down



India 114/3 (23) Shreyas Iyer c Labuschange b Zampa 18, Virat Kohi 40

10:38 AM IST: Ashton Agar along with Adam Zampa have managed to restrict India in last few overs. Agar gives 4 runs; Find Injury update of Mitchell Starc here



India 111/2 (22) Shreyas Iyer 18, Virat Kohi 38

10:36 AM IST: Adam Zampa gives just 3 runs in the 21st over



India 107/2 (21) Shreyas Iyer 15, Virat Kohi 38

10:33 AM IST: Cameron Green into the attack and 100 up for India. Shreyas Iyer pulls Green for a FOUR and India take 8 runs of the over



India 104/2 (20) Shreyas Iyer 13, Virat Kohi 37

10:27 AM IST: Adam Zampa into the attack. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli is now settling in for a big score. No pressure of chase here. A four of the 2nd ball and India take 8 runs of the over



India 96/2 (19) Shreyas Iyer 8, Virat Kohi 35

10:22 AM IST: Cameron Green into the attack and at 6'7'' He gets a decent bounce of the pitch. The first ball climbs on Kohli. but in the end it's a good over just 1 run of the over and DRINKS

India 88/2 (18) Shreyas Iyer 2, Virat Kohi 33

10:18 AM IST: Adam Zampa bowls a good over and maintains pressure on Kohli and Iyer. 3 runs of the over

India 87/2 (17) Shreyas Iyer 2, Virat Kohi 32

10:15 AM IST: Ashton Agar into the attack and gets a Massive wicket. India and Gill go for review but the ball pitches in line and hits Gill right in front of the stumps. It's umpires call and India lose 2nd wicket

India 84/2 (16) Shreyas Iyer 1, Virat Kohi 30

10:10 AM IST: Adam Zampa into the attack and gives away 4 runs

India 81/1 (15) Shubman Gill 33, Virat Kohi 28

10:06 AM IST: Ashton Agar bowls a decent overs goes for just 1 run

India 77/1 (14) Shubman Gill 31, Virat Kohi 26

10:03 AM IST: Sean Abbott gives away 8 runs of the 13th over

India 76/1 (13) Shubman Gill 30, Virat Kohi 26

10:01 AM IST: Virat Kohli gets to 12000 runs in ODI cricket. Averaging close to 60 and 251 games 43 Tons. Read: All The Records Kohli Can Break Before Paternity Leave

10:00 AM IST: Ashton Agar into the attack and Virat Kohli throws his bat at a short and wide ball. It just goes over the man at point for a FOUR. 9 runs of the over

India 68/1 (12) Shubman Gill 26, Virat Kohi 22

9:56 AM IST: Cameron Green goes a bit fuller and Shubman Gill drives him straight past the bowler. Pulls the last ball for a FOUR over midwicket. 10 runs of the over

India 59/1 (11) Shubman Gill 25, Virat Kohi 14

9:52 AM IST: Sean Abbott has bowled a decent and almost a maiden but for a single of the last ball

India 49/1 (10) Shubman Gill 16, Virat Kohi 13

9:48 AM IST: Cameron Green into the attack now and Virat Kohli pulls the 4th ball for a FOUR!! and the last ball again goes for FOUR, 8 runs of the over

India 48/1 (9) Shubman Gill 15, Virat Kohi 13

9:44 AM IST: Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a FOUR of Sean Abbott, India picks 5 runs of the over. Cameron Green into the attack now

India 40/1 (8) Shubman Gill 15, Virat Kohi 5

9:40 AM IST: Shubman Gill hammers SIX of Josh Hazlewood as the youngster starts looking more comfrtable in the middle

India 35/1 (7) Shubman Gill 15, Virat Kohi 0

9:33 AM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack in the 6th over. He gets a massive wicket for Australia Shikhar Dhawan out for 16. Soft dismissal; Dhawan c Agar b Abbott 16



India 26/1 (6) Shubman Gill 6, Virat Kohi 0

9:29 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood is driven for a FOUR by Shubman Gill. Will give him a massive boost in confidence. 6 runs of the over



India 24/0 (5) Shikhar Dhawan 15, Shubman Gill 6

9:24 AM IST: This is the first time that Glenn Maxwell has got the new ball for Australia. Shikhar Dhawan gets inside edge for a couple but sweeps the next ball for FOUR, 9 runs of the over



India 18/0 (4) Shikhar Dhawan 14, Shubman Gill 2

9:21 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood bowls a half volley and Shikhar Dhawan is quick to pounce and hammers FOUR through mid-off, A single of the last ball gives India 5 runs of the over



India 9/0 (3) Shikhar Dhawan 7, Shubman Gill 2

9:17 AM IST: Glenn Maxwell to bowl the 2nd over ahead of Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott. Gives way four runs and induces a false shot of Shikhar Dhawan. Ball goes in air but lands safe

India 4/0 (2) Shikhar Dhawan 2, Shubman Gill 2

9:14 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood has been right on target in the first over. No room outside off or a lose ball for India to score runs of; Maiden over; Glenn Maxwell to get the 2nd over

India 0/0 (1) Shikhar Dhawan 0, Shubman Gill 0

9:09 AM IST: India come out to bat with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill; Josh Hazlewood to start for Australia

8:51 AM IST: Here are the teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

8:47 AM IST: For Australia few changes:-- Mitchell Starc is out because of back issues. Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar have replaced David Warner, Pat Cummins and Starc.

India have included T Natarajan for Mohammed Shami; Shubman Gill for Mayank Agarwal; Shardhul Thakur for Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav for Yuzvendra Chahal



8:40 AM IST: India to bat first after winning the toss. 'Put some runs on the board and put the oppostion under pressure. Opprtunity for the bowlers-Virat Kohli

8:34 AM IST: It looks like Cameron Green will be making an ODI debut for Australia replacing injured David Warner.



8:15 AM IST: Canberra saw thundershowers yesterday, but Match day it's all bright, sunny and dry.

7:55 AM IST: India are set to take on Australia in the 3rd ODI in Canberra. India is looking for their first win of the tour. Meanwhile, check the predicted XIs and match details HERE.

Wednesday's clash at the picturesque Manuka Oval may be a dead rubber but the hosts are unlikely to give their visitors any breathing space. Despite the absence of mercurial opener David Warner through injury and star all-rounder Pat Cummins, who has been rested, the proud Aussies will fight to keep their perfect record at the venue, which included four ODI wins. The last time India played here, they lost to the Aussie by 26 runs in 2016. So, India have their task cut out. Avoid a 0-3 defeat, no matter what. If they lose again, it would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year.



And the onus will be on skipper Kohli, who found himself in the shadow of his great rival Steve Smith. The former Aussie skipper scored back-to-back centuries, both 62-ball tons, helping the hosts post 374/6 and 389/4. In contrast, Kohli hurriedly departed after making run-a-ball 21, then failed to capitalise on the life given by the Aussies, only managing 89 off 87 balls.



Kohli, however, can take heart from the fact that India have managed to reply with good totals. And at Canberra, he can take charge. Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan scored hundreds while chasing 348 in 2016.



Australia are sure to field a different XI in the third and final ODI, but a stubborn Kohli may still take the same XI. But the general assumption is that India too will field a different XI, even though the core is expected to remain same. Meanwhile, check the predicted XIs and match details here.



Squads:



Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wk).



India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

