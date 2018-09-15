Cricket Australia To Investigate Moeen Ali's 'Osama' Claim

Cricket Australia on Saturday said that it will investigate the claims made by Moeen Ali that an unnamed Aussie player called him Osama, with obvious reference to Islamic terrorist Osama bin Laden, during one of the Test matches of the 2015 Ashes series in England.

Moeen, 31, made the allegations in his soon to be released autobiography. In a widely shared extract of the book, the all-rounder wrote, "It was a great first Ashes Test in terms of my personal performance. However, there was one incident which had distracted me."

"An Australian player had turned to me on the field and said, ‘Take that, Osama’ [a reference to Islamic terrorist Osama Bin Laden]. I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field."

Reacting to the claim made in the book, a Cricket Australia spokesperson has said that "Remarks of this nature are unacceptable and have no place in our sport, or in society... We have a clear set of values and behaviours that comes with representing our country."

"We take this matter very seriously, and are following up with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) as a matter of urgency to seek further clarification around the alleged incident."

England won the series 3-2 to regain the urn with Ali contributing with 77 runs and five wickets.

Extracts from the book are being serialised by The Times.

Ali made his England debut in an ODI match against the West Indies on February 2014, and has played 52 Tests, 82 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He has scored 4406 international runs with the help of eight hundreds, five in Tests and three on ODIs. He also has 234 international wickets.

He was part of the five-match series against visiting India, which England won 4-1.