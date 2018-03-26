Cricket Australia Quashes Rumours, Says Aussie Cricketers Have Not Left South Africa

A day after the Australian cricket board replaced captain Steve Smith with Tim Paine, following the ball tempering controversy, on Monday rumours flew thick and fast that some Aussie players have left South Africa. This forced Cricket Australia (CA), the game’s national governing body, to issue a clarification that all players were still in South Africa to “assist with inquiries”.

CA had replaced Smith before the start of the fourth and penultimate day of the third Test in Cape Town that hosts South Africa won by 322 runs to lead the four-Test series 2-1.

Earlier, on Sunday, CA had removed Smith as captain after the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) asked it to replace the skipper. Also on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Smith and handed Bancroft three demerit points. Bancroft’s penalty looked very light considering that it was he who was caught on cameras rubbing a yellow object on the leather ball to make it rough to enable it reverse swing more.

However, the final word is yet to be said on the penalties on the two players as CA will launch its own inquiry. And it is being said that both Smith and Bancroft could be handed much more severe punishments, maybe life bans, following the inquiry.

Amid all this, all kinds of rumours are floating, including reports that said that some Aussie players have returned home following the four-day defeat in Cape Town. But CA quashed these with a fresh statement on Monday morning. “Cricket Australia can confirm that all members of the touring Test squad currently remain in South Africa. Multiple media reports that suggest players have departed South Africa for home ports are inaccurate. At this stage, players will remain in South Africa to assist CA with inquiries. Any outcomes from that process will be communicated in due course,” CA said in a statement.

Interestingly, Smith, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12 crores and named captain for the 2018 IPL, is uncertain for the T20 tournament as well. The BCCI has said that it would wait and watch the result of the CA inquiry.

While the BCCI is preferring to wait, Harbhajan Singh has spoken his mind on the issue. "wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches. different people different rules," the off-spinner tweeted.

Outlook Bureau

