Crash Tested Again: Ford Mustang Scores 3-Star Euro NCAP Rating

The current-gen Ford Mustang was first crash tested in January this year and Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) gave it a two-star safety rating out of a possible five. Clearly, Ford was disappointed and immediately made it clear to the testing body that an upgraded version of the Mustang was on its way. People who placed their orders July 2017 onwards will now get their hands on the upgraded version. Well, Euro NCAP was happy to wait and has now reassessed the upgraded Ford Mustang. The overall safety rating has now been upped to three stars out of five.

Compare the two crash test results and you’ll notice that the adult and child occupant safety, at 72 per cent and 32 per cent respectively, is exactly the same. So what did Ford do to get that extra star on the safety rating? Well, it has added Pre Collision Assist (with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) and Lane Keeping Aid. Thanks to these safety features, which are now part of the standard kit, the pedestrian and safety assist scores have jumped from 64 per cent and 16 per cent to 78 per cent and 61 per cent respectively. Ford made no changes to the car’s structure and the rest of it remains exactly the same.

Apart from the new gizmos, the Ford Mustang’s safety kit includes seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, seatbelt reminders, front, knee, side head, side chest and side pelvis airbags for the driver and front passenger. The front passenger also has an airbag cut-off switch. The only safety tech for rear occupants are a pair of side head airbags because the seatbelts don’t feature pretensioners and load limiters. There isn’t even a reminder for the rear seatbelts either. For the child occupant, there are ISOFIX anchorages for a booster seat but no CRS (child restraint seats).

A three-star rating is still nothing to brag about since even the budget Ford sold in Europe, the KA+ (what we know as the Figo), too gets the same rating.

