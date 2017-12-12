CPI(M) Kerala Chief Says There Won’t Be Any Congress President If Women In Nehru Family Stop Conceiving

CPI(M) Kerala chief Kodieryi Balakrishnan has said that there won’t be any Congress president if women in Nehru family stop conceiving, reported Mathrubhumi.

His comment has come on the day Congress declared Rahul Gandhi as the party president and also a day after CPI(M) politburo failed to reach a consensus on whether it should have a political understanding with the Congress and other secular parties to oust the BJP-led government.

According to Mathrubhumi report, Balakrishnan, while speaking at a rally in Thiruvananthapuram, said, “Congress will not have a president if the women in Nehru family stop conceiving.”

Earlier, the two-day CPI(M) politburo meeting that ended on Sunday had seen different views on ‘political understanding with the Congress’ by Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury camps.

In a note to the politburo, Yechury is understood to have said that "while there should be no electoral understanding with the Congress, the party should seek the cooperation of all non-Left parties to oust the Modi government".

In his note, Yechury has emphasised that the clause on "not having any political understanding with the Congress" be removed from the draft to pave a way for consolidation of secular forces against the RSS-BJP, a senior party leader said.

This stand is being severely opposed by the Karat faction, which has a majority in the present politburo.

Karat in his note is understood to have emphasised that the BJP is the chief opponent in the present political situation and the CPI(M)'s priority should be to defeat the communal forces, but there should not be any political understanding with the Congress.

Karat is of the opinion that the party should take a tactical line in electoral politics and can have political understanding with regional parties even though they are in alliance with the Congress.

Yechury camp feels this approach is "extremely impractical".

