﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  CPI(M) Attacks Congress Over Sabarimala, Seeks Help From All To Implement SC Verdict

CPI(M) Attacks Congress Over Sabarimala, Seeks Help From All To Implement SC Verdict

Protest over the entry of women in Sabarimala has gained momentum after the LDF government made it clear that it would not go in for a review of the Supreme Court verdict

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
CPI(M) Attacks Congress Over Sabarimala, Seeks Help From All To Implement SC Verdict
File Photo
CPI(M) Attacks Congress Over Sabarimala, Seeks Help From All To Implement SC Verdict
outlookindia.com
2018-10-06T16:18:29+0530

The CPI(M), which heads the LDF government in Kerala, asked everyone to come together and assist in implementing the Supreme Court's verdict permitting women of all age groups to worship at Sabarimala temple.

"The consultation is for implementing the verdict. The government is seeking the support of persons concerned to implement it, but not by force," party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.

The Left party has no confusion on the issue, he said, adding that the move by vested interests to turn the faithful against the government would be checked with the help of the believers themselves.

Balakrishnan alleged that a section of Congress leaders in the state were not taking a progressive and secular stand on the issue.

The government would not allow violence or tension on the issue, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala was in the "hands of Hindu fundamentalists", the CPI(M) leader alleged.

Meanwhile, state Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran attacked the BJP and the Congress-led UDF, saying they were trying to create "misunderstanding" among the faithful and "fishing in troubled waters".

He also said the government's stand was to move ahead with mutual cooperation.

Protest over the entry of women in Sabarimala has gained momentum after the LDF government made it clear that it would not go in for a review of the Supreme Court verdict.

The opposition Congress and BJP had come out against the government stand and alleged the Left government was trying to implement the court order in haste without taking into consideration sentiments of the believers.

The Congress also alleged the BJP-RSS combine had adopted double standards on the issue and said if it was sincere in protecting the interest of believers, the NDA government at the Centre should come out with a legislation to overcome the verdict.

A section of Ayyappa devotees staged a dharna Saturday in front of the headquarters of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in Thiruvananthapuram, which manages the hill shrine.

Members of Pandalam royal family have sought permission to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is now in New Delhi, Monday to discuss the issue, CMO sources said.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala CPI(M) Sabarimala National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ISL 2018-19, Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa: Live Streaming, TV Listing And Likely XIs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters