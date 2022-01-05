Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Covid: UP shuts schools, extends night curfew by two hours

In the districts where the number of active cases exceeds 1,000, not more than 100 people will be allowed at marriage ceremonies and other events. Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Covid: UP shuts schools, extends night curfew by two hours
The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am from Thursday amidst rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Trending

Covid: UP shuts schools, extends night curfew by two hours
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T11:16:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:16 am

In view of steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 15 and extended the night curfew by two hours.

The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am from Thursday, according to a statement. Presently, the night curfew is being implemented from 11 pm to 5 am. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on a day the state reported 992 new infection cases. Currently, no UP district has more that 1,000 coronavirus cases. 

The CM said genome sequencing has confirmed 23 Omicron variant cases in the state. Tracing and testing of those who came in contact with them should be done, the CM said. He directed that it should be made mandatory for devotees coming to Prayagraj Magh Mela to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, which should not be older that 24 hours. 

According to an official release, 992 new cases were detected on Tuesday in the state. The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,173, the release said, adding that the highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut. 

No death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 22,916. So far, more than 3.5 lakh teens have got the coronavirus vaccine in the state. A drive in this regard started on January 3. The chief minister said there is no need to panic. “Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Uttar Pradesh Schools/Colleges Closed Night Curfew COVID 19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

Adopt A Steady Strategy To Invest In The Stock Market

Adopt A Steady Strategy To Invest In The Stock Market

B C Marwaha / It may not be possible to sell a stock at the highest price, so book profits at a reasonably high price. You can sell partially, and re-enter later at a favourable price.

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Meghna Maiti / If there is loss of locker due to bank’s negligence, the bank will pay the holder. This, along with central repository of available lockers, works in customers’ favour.

Advertisement