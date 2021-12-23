Covid-19: Mumbai Records 602 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s report, Mumbai at present has 2,813 active Covid-19 cases

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-23T20:01:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 8:01 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday that Mumbai reported 602 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, which raised its overall tally to 7,68,750 and fatality count to 16,367.

A total of 207 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 7,46,991.

There are 2,813 active cases in the country's financial capital at present, the civic body said in its report.

As 39,423 tests were conducted on Thursday, the overall test count increased to 1,33,31,140, it said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has come down by 200 days to 1,747 days in the past 24 hours, the report said.

There are no active containment zones in the city and the number of sealed buildings is now 13, it said. 

