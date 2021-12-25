Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 757 Coronavirus Cases, No Fatality

The financial capital has been witnessing spike in daily Covid-19 cases since last three days. The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 757 Coronavirus Cases, No Fatality
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 757 Coronavirus Cases, No Fatality
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T19:07:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 7:07 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday that Mumbai recorded 757 new coronavirus infections in a day, marking rise in cases for the third consecutive day.

The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day.

The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.
The caseload increased to 7,70,190 while death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368.

As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538.
There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 per cent.

The caseload doubling period stands at 1,338 days.

As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises.

Tags

PTI Mumbai COVID-19 Covid-19 India Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Man Approaches Calcutta HC After Father Goes Missing From Correctional Home

Man Approaches Calcutta HC After Father Goes Missing From Correctional Home

Yellow Alert In Delhi? What Will Remain Open, What Won't

PM Modi Gifted With 35 Kg 'Trishul' In Himachal Pradesh, Praises For CM Thakur

Arvind Kejriwal Puts Out Congratulatory Tweet Over Winning Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections

PM Modi Announces 'Precautionary' Covid-19 Vaccines: Is It The Same As Booster?

Move Over Goa, Maharashtra's Alibaugh Is The Next Hit Tourist Destination Of India

Jammu And Kashmir: Peace Returns To The LoC, No Ceasefire Violations Since Feb 25

Mother Teresa's Charity Accounts Not Frozen: Home Ministry

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Postponed Until OBC Reservation Restored

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Postponed Until OBC Reservation Restored

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Write To Chief Justice To Take Action

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Write To Chief Justice To Take Action

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Kalicharan Maharaj, Who Insulted Gandhiji, Should Be Arrested For Treason: NCP's Nawab Malik

Kalicharan Maharaj, Who Insulted Gandhiji, Should Be Arrested For Treason: NCP's Nawab Malik

Read More from Outlook

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech on Christmas, PM Modi added that the vaccination for children will reduce their worries of going to schools and boost the fight against the pandemic.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement