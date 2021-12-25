Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Covid-19 India Update | Sharply Spike In Delhi, Mumbai But No Lockdown Yet

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, as per Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

Representational Image | File Photo

2021-12-25T21:20:04+05:30
Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 9:20 pm

Even as the country celebrated a damp Christmas in wake of fears of the pandemic, Covid-19 caseds continued to increase across the country. 

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

States that saw a spike in Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday including Delhi and Maharashtra which have been witnessing a rapid rise in both Covid-19 and Omicron cases.

Damp Christmas in Delhi as Cases Spike

Amid fresh restrictions on Christmas gathering in the capital issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Christian community in Delhi celebrated a subdued Christmas. Delhi on Saturday recorded 249 fresh Covid cases and one death. Today the national capital saw the highest single-day count since June 13 while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent, according to authorities. 

Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Continue to Spike

Covid-19 cases have been spiking in Maharashtra.  The state logged two new Omicron cases, tally reaches 110. Mumbai recorded 757 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, marking a rise in cases for the third consecutive day. The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day. There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.  

Maharashtra recorded 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday, tally of active cases in the state crosses 9,000.

New Year Celebrations have been banned in the city, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

Lockdown in the air? 

 The state's public health minister Rajesh Tope said that fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

