Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
COVID-19: Assam Logs 2,837 New Cases, Highest Since Jun 22 Last Year

The state had reported 2,198 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent on Monday against the testing of 48,964 samples. On Tuesday, 2,837 new cases were detected against the testing of 49,840 samples, registering a positivity of 5.69 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state recorded its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since June 2021.

2022-01-12T11:26:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 11:26 am

Assam's fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday soared by over 29 per cent in a single day to 2,837, the highest since June 22 last year, with a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The number of new cases is the highest since June 22, 2021, when the state had reported 2,869 cases with a positivity rate of 1.88 per cent. The NHM said the number of positive cases in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, increased to 870 from 760 a day earlier. It has so far reported a total of 1,34,287 cases of COVID-19. The number of recoveries rose by nearly eight per cent to 449 persons on Tuesday from 416 on Monday. In Assam, 6,14,991 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the infection.

During the day, the disease claimed two lives in Nalbari and Sonitpur districts. With this, the COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 7,532, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, NHM said. Currently, the state has a total of 9,253 COVID-19 active cases. Out of the new cases, the highest number of 870 patients were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 215 in Jorhat, 189 in Cachar, and 170 in Dibrugarh.

With 6,31,776 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent against the total testing of 2,69,93,270 samples so far. The NHM said as many as 3,94,62,546 doses of vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries to date. Altogether 31,804 children in the age bracket of 15-18 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, NHM said.

The Assam government on Monday started administering the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or the booster dose, to vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers along with elderly people with comorbidities. A total of 11,423 such doses were administered on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI. 

