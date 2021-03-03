Covaxin Shows 81% Efficacy In Phase 3 Trials, Also Works Against Virus Variants: Bharat Biotech

After releasing the results of Phase 3 clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Bharat Biotech said that its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covaxin, has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 per cent in Phase 3 clinical trials.

According to the statement released by the Hyderabad-based vaccine major, the trials were conducted in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research and involved 25,800 subjects, the largest ever conducted in India,

"Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today's results from our Phase 3 clinical trials, we have now reported data on our Covid-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involving around 27,000 participants," Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.

Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against Covid-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants, he added.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

