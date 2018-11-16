﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Court Accepts Criminal Defamation Suit Against Shashi Tharoor For Calling PM Modi 'Scorpion'

Court Accepts Criminal Defamation Suit Against Shashi Tharoor For Calling PM Modi 'Scorpion'

Shashi Tharoor stoked a controversy last month while speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2018
Court Accepts Criminal Defamation Suit Against Shashi Tharoor For Calling PM Modi 'Scorpion'
File Photo
Court Accepts Criminal Defamation Suit Against Shashi Tharoor For Calling PM Modi 'Scorpion'
outlookindia.com
2018-11-16T18:35:46+0530
Related Stories

A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his alleged "scorpion" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This came as Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor  .

Babbar alleged that Tharoor with "mala fide intention made the statement which is not only abuse of the Hindu deity but also defamatory". 

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal fixed December 22 for recording the statement of the complainant, Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar.

In his complaint, Babbar said being a vice-president of the BJP's Delhi unit, he was "identified as a worker/supporter of Narendra Modi and BJP" and that Tharoor's statement hurt his religious sentiment.

The complaint termed the statement "intolerable abuse" and "absolute vilification" of the faith of the people.

Tharoor stoked a controversy last month while speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

The complaint has been filed under sections 499 and 500 of IPC relating to defamation. If convicted, Tharoor may face a maximum punishment of two years in jail. 

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shashi Tharoor Narendra Modi Delhi BJP Congress Law & Legal National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Scindia Compares Shivraj Singh Chouhan With Kansa, Shakuni
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters