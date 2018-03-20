The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 March 2018 Last Updated at 7:22 pm National News Analysis

Court Grants Bail To JNU Professor Johri In Sexual Harassment Case

Outlook Web Bureau
Court Grants Bail To JNU Professor Johri In Sexual Harassment Case
File Photo
Court Grants Bail To JNU Professor Johri In Sexual Harassment Case
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

JNU professor Atul Johri, who was arrested for sexual harassment of several women students, was today granted bail by a Delhi court.

Duty magistrate Ritu Singh granted bail to Johri and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 for each of the eight FIRs registered against him.

Johri had moved a bail plea saying sending him to jail would spoil his career.

Advertisement opens in new window

Students, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment.

An FIR was filed against the Department of Life Sciences professor based on one of the eight complaints from women students.

After JNU students held a mass protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station yesterday, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women's Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan today held protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the professor.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Crime National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : When Will CM Divide Himself As 'Sidda' And 'Ramaiah', Asks Former SC Judge
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters