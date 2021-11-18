Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Court Calls For Status Report From Delhi Police On Plea Seeking FIR Against Haryana Chief Minister

On October 22, a complainant filed an FIR against Haryana CM M L Khattar under the allegation of inciting BJP members to use criminal force against the protesting farmers.

Court Calls For Status Report From Delhi Police On Plea Seeking FIR Against Haryana Chief Minister
Court Calls For Status Report From Delhi Police On Plea Seeking FIR Against Haryana Chief Minister | PTI

Trending

Court Calls For Status Report From Delhi Police On Plea Seeking FIR Against Haryana Chief Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T19:52:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 7:52 pm

Delhi police got a directory from the Court to file a status report on a plea seeking an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members to use criminal force against the protesting farmers last month.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta passed the order on the plea made by the aggrieved complainant, who claimed that despite his complaint on October 22 to the senior officers of Delhi police, no action has been taken so far.

“Submissions heard. Let the status report be called from the concerned Incharge, Crime Branch (of Delhi police) for December 6,” the Judge said.
The petition, filed by advocate Amit Sahni, alleged that a video of the chief minister and BJP member was recorded during a meeting with the workers belonging to the party's 'Kisan morcha' at his residence at Chandigarh on October 3.

The petition accused that Khattar has committed offences under various sections, including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). It claimed that in the controversial video, the CM was seen instigating party workers to use criminal force against the protesting farmers and “to create 500-600-1,000 volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, and be ready to face sticks, imprisonment, which will make them big leaders.”

The petition urged the court to summon the Khattar and punish him in accordance to the law, and also direct the concerned police officials to conduct an investigation against him by lodging an FIR.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Manohar Lal Khattar India Haryana Farmers protest BJP FIR Delhi Police
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Outlook Web Bureau / Many Bangladeshis took the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement