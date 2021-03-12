Couple In Their Eighties Get 10 Years For Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced an octogenarian couple to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in 2013 in Mumbai's Girgaon.

The court convicted the old couple under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday and awarded the sentence.

The special POCSO court presided over by judge Rekha Pandhare, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the couple.

According to the prosecution, the incident had occurred eight years ago after the couple called the minor, who lived in their neighbourhood, to their residence and committed the crime.

The court relied on the testimony of the victim and her mother and the oral evidences were supported by the girl's medical report, the prosecution said.

The court observed that the accused being of the girl's grandparents' age, were supposed to take care of her and not sexually assault her.

(With inputs from PTI)

