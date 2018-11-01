'Country's Situation Deteriorating', Says Naidu As He Meets Opposition Leaders In Delhi

Stepping up his efforts to build a pan-India alliance to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress Preisdent Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Delhi on Thursday.
The parties will work to ensure that the attack on democratic institutions stops, Gandhi said after meeting Naidu, who is trying to unite opposition parties to take on the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections next year.
Gandhi said opposition parties will work together on most important issues, including unemployment and corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
"It is very clear that corruption is taking place. Institutions that can investigate are being attacked... A proper inquiry on what all happened, where the money went and who did corruption... that is what I am pushing very aggressively. Nation wants to know this," the Congress president said.
Naidu said he was in discussion with all political parties.
"We will meet on a common platform and chalk out strategies," he said.
Responding to a question, he said, "You are interested in candidates, we are interested in the nation."
At the meet with Pawar and Abdullah, which happened separately, Naidu, a former BJP ally who quit the NDA early this year over the Centre's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh, said that the country was facing a lot of problems and the situation was "deteriorating day by day".
He said they wanted to discuss the issues with leaders of other political parties.
"We will have a meeting in Delhi and then chalk out the future (plan of action)."
The Telugu Desam Party leader said they were not coming together out of any greed for power.
NCP supremo Pawar, on the other hand, said that institutions were being attacked. If "we work collectively to save democracy, we can save the institutions", he added.
"We will call a meeting of (opposition) leaders and discuss specific programmes," he said.
NC leader Abdullah accused the BJP of attacking Constitutional institutions, saying "democracy is in danger."
"Democracy is in danger. People are in danger," he told the media, as he announced that he along with Naidu and Pawar would convene a meeting of opposition parties to take on the BJP.
The country was going through a "great crisis", he added at Pawar's residence.
Naidu "coincidentally" also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed about the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together.
The TDP chief is playing the role of a "facilitator" to bring together all opposition parties to stop the BJP juggernaut in the 2019 general elections, a party leader said.
Last week, Naidu had said that "political compulsions" will force non-BJP parties to come together to form a third front against the BJP.
During his visit to Delhi last week, Naidu met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BSP leader Mayawati, Loktrantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and CPI leaders D. Raja and S. Sudhakar Reddy apart from Abdullah.
The meetings are seen as part of efforts to bring together the opposition against the BJP-led alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
