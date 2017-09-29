Country Has To Face Temporary Pain For Long-Term Gain, Says Venkaiah Naidu On Economy

The country has to face temporary pain for long term gain, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today on the current economic scenario.



He said the global economy has slowed down and even China is witnessing a slack in its economy, but in the midst of this, India remains a bright spot.



Naidu's comments come in the backdrop of senior BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha launching an attack on the government over handling of the economy.



"The temporary things... There will be some problem. Of course, you have to take temporary pain for long term gain. I am not getting into this arena. There are other people who are debating, using their skills, forgetting what they have done, what has to be done, what needs to be done," Naidu said.



He added that there has to be a broader consensus as far as foreign and economic policies are concerned.



Before getting elected as the Vice President, Naidu was among the senior BJP leaders and served as the urban development and information broadcasting minister.

PTI