Corruption In VCs' Appointment: Stalin Appeals To TN Governor To Act Fast

Related Stories Appointment Of VCs: Tamil Nadu Governor Alleges Money Changed Hands

DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday appealed to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take appropriate action against the allegation of exchange of heavy amounts in the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities before he took over.

"It is not a joke but a thing of anguish that the governor himself has spoken about corruption to the tune of several crores of rupees in the appointments of vice-chancellors," he told reporters here.

The DMK leader, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said his party has sought an appointment with Purohit to urge him in person "to take speedy, appropriate action" in the appointments of vice-chancellors.

"Corruption was reigning supreme not only in appointments of vice-chancellors, but in all departments," Stalin alleged, adding that his party had approached the governor on such graft charges and filed petitions before the Madras High Court, which were pending.

"The Election Commission deferring announcing the dates for holding bypolls in Tirvarur and Tiruparankundram constituencies showed the extent to which the ruling AIADMK is afraid to face elections," he claimed.

Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat had said Saturday that the dates for the bypolls would be announced later since the state government had cited weather forecast of very heavy rains during the monsoon season.

On October 6, Purohit addressing an event here had alleged that in the "appointment of vice-chancellors ...exchanging (of) money in crores, I could not believe that, then I decided things have to be changed."

Reacting to his remarks, the ruling AIADMK had said it had no role to play in the appointments of vice-chancellors.

He added that the people of Tamil Nadu would appreciate that "till date I have selected nine vice-chancellors, purely on merit, nobody can raise a finger (against him)...from vice-chancellors to primary school teachers -- all appointments should be clearly on merit".

Higher Education minister K P Anbazhagan had said that he was duty bound to clarify that the government has no role in the appointments of vice-chancellors.

He dubbed Purohit's remarks "surprising," since the recommendations to the Governor to make appointments of vice-chancellors were made by search committees over which the government had no control.

(PTI)