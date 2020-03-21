Coronavirus: Missing Sport? Lionel Messi Movie, MLB, NFL & NBA - These Freebies Could Be For You

The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption with the global sporting schedule, but you can still get your fix if you know where to look.

Whether you are in self-isolation or practicing social distancing, in a way it has become easier than ever to watch sport as you pass the time.

Some of the biggest leagues and governing bodies have reacted to the global crisis by providing free access to a back catalogue of content.

We run down the best places to look if you're missing sport.

FIFA OPENS UP ARCHIVES

From Saturday, FIFA are making full match replays of over 30 games from World Cup and Women's World Cup history available.

The matches appear set to be available until football is back up and running in most countries.

Relive Russia 2018 like never before



Catch the Official Film of the 2018 World Cup when it premieres on Friday at 8pm CET on @YouTube #WorldCup | #WorldCupAtHome — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 20, 2020

A SWISH OFFER FROM THE NBA

Basketball fans rejoice. The wait for the playoffs may go on longer than anticipated, but the NBA is offering free access to the premium League Pass subscription service until April 22.

You can view full replays and highlights from all games played in the 2019-20 season, as well as classic matches.

NO LONGER BEHIND GRIDIRON BARS

If the NFL is more your thing, then why not use their Game Pass until the end of May?

You can watch full-length games or condensed versions, while the 'Hard Knocks' and 'A Football Life' series are available on demand, too.

Watch full games on YouTube for FREE, starting with Super Bowl LIV.



Watch here: https://t.co/o2xeD9d92l pic.twitter.com/BKDuFckV1t — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2020

MORE FROM THE STATES

Maybe ice hockey is what you are missing most. If so, the NHL.tv is free to all until April 30.

There is also the MLB Vault YouTube channel, which will provide you with hours of classic baseball games.

MISSING MESSI?

If you are in Europe, there is the option to watch Rakuten TV's 'Matchday - Inside FC Barcelona' and 'MessiCirque' documentaries without charge. (They also have over 150 films available on a free channel.)

Until the Premier League returns, Manchester City has opened the doors to the CITY+ subscription service. All you need to do is sign up for long-form, in-house content, historic games and full match replays.

We are so excited that our Middle East debut is in #Qatar! You all should check out #Messi10 at the ABHA arena from Feb 27th to Mar 7th.

It's going to be Great!@visitqatar #MessiCirque #leomessi pic.twitter.com/NM2WosnVou — Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil (@MessiCirque) February 19, 2020

FOR THE GAMERS OUT THERE...

If re-runs don't sate your appetite to help fill the hours, you can try out the full version of the Football Manager 2020 computer game via the Steam app until 15:00 GMT on March 25.