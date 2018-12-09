Copa Libertadores Final, Boca Juniors Vs River Plate, Second Leg: Date, Time, Venue And Likely XIs

﻿
The second leg final was postponed twice after the bus attack: at first, immediately following the incident and later in order to allow players more time to recover.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2018
AP Photo
2018-12-09T18:50:45+0530
Dozens of Boca Juniors and River Plate fans have landed in the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in the Spanish capital without incident, on Sunday.

The arch-rivals from the Argentine capital are scheduled to settle the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium later in the day, following a 2-2 draw in the first leg played on Nov. 11 at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

This is the first time for the Buenos Aires giants to meet in the final of the South American championship.

Last month, fans of River Plate attacked Boca's team bus with stones, shattering windows.

This allowed pepper spray and tear gas, used by the police in an attempt to disperse the River fans, to enter the vehicle.

The Copa final was postponed twice after the bus attack: at first, immediately following the incident and later in order to allow players more time to recover.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: River Plate vs Boca Juniors
Date: December 10
Time: 01:00 AM IST
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid
TV Guide: No India telecast. Argentina - Fox Sports Cono Sur, Fox Sports Premium Argentina, FOX Sports 2 Cono Sur, Fox Sports 2 Argentina

Likely XIs:

River Plate: Armani; Montiel, Pinola, Casco; Enzo, Ponzio, Palacios; Fernandez, Martinez; Pratto, Bore
Boca Juniors: Andrada; Jara, Izquierdoz, Magallan, Olaza; Nandez, Barrios, P. Perez, Almendra; Benedetto, Abila

Squads:

River Plate: GK - Armani, Lux, Bologna; DF - L. Martinez, Maidana, Lollo, Pinola, Casco, Montiel, Moreira; MF - Zucullini, Ponzio, Fernandez, Palacios, Perez, Mayada, Quintero, De La Cruz; FW - G. Martinez, Pratto, Scocco, Borre, Mora

Boca Juniors: GK - Andrada, Rossi, Lampe, Bustillos; DF - Magallan, Izquierdoz, Goltz, Balerdi, Fabra, Mas, Olaza, Peruzzi, Jara, Buffarini; MF -Barrios, Chicco, Nandez, Gago, Perez, Almendra, Reynoso; FW - Cardona, Pavon, Espinoza, Villa, Tevez, Zarate, Benedetto, Abila

(With Agency inputs)

or just type initial letters