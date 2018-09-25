﻿
Cop Taken Off VIP Security Duty After Argument With SPG Protecting Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

An Uttar Pradesh police constable was removed from VIP security duty at a guest house at Musafirkhana here, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to stay in night on his first day of his two-day visit, police said Monday.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told PTI that "this all happened in confusion after the SPG protecting the VIP in civil dress was stopped by the police constable."

"The constable was sent for medical examination at the community health centre at Musafirkhana after allegations by SPG personnel that he was drunk," the SP said.

However, after the medical examination confirmed that he was not drunk, the SP said. "However, he was replaced by another constable," he said.

In the day, Gandhi met delegations of youths, traders, social media activists of party, senior party leaders and other people from different walks of life.

