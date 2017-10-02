The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 October 2017 Last Updated at 2:25 pm National

Constable Arrested For Allegedly Driving Vehicle While He Was Drunk In Mumbai

Constable Ankush Sanap, attached to the MHB colony police station in suburban Borivali, was on patrolling duty
Outlook Web Bureau
Constable Arrested For Allegedly Driving Vehicle While He Was Drunk In Mumbai
Representative image
Constable Arrested For Allegedly Driving Vehicle While He Was Drunk In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2017-10-02T14:36:50+0530

The Mumbai city police have arrested a constable for allegedly driving a vehicle in an inebriated condition while on duty, an official said on Monday.

Constable Ankush Sanap, attached to the MHB colony police station in suburban Borivali, was on patrolling duty last night.

Some locals allegedly spotted Sanap driving a police mobile van in a zigzag manner on the Western Express Highway near a temple in suburban Kandivali around 11.30 pm, the official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The locals then informed the police who arrived at the spot and took the constable to a police station, he said.

Upon examination, Sanap was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

The constable was arrested in the wee hours today and booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, he said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Mumbai Police & Security Forces National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pakistan Is A Country Of Cowards, Soon India Will Teach Them A Lesson, Says J&K Dy CM Nirmal Singh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters