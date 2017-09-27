The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:26 am National

'Conspiracy By Anti-Social Elements,' Says Yogi Adityanath On BHU Protest

"Prima facie investigation suggests it is a conspiracy by anti-social elements," he said.
Outlook Web Bureau
'Conspiracy By Anti-Social Elements,' Says Yogi Adityanath On BHU Protest
File Photo
'Conspiracy By Anti-Social Elements,' Says Yogi Adityanath On BHU Protest
outlookindia.com
2017-09-27T10:29:15+0530

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the recent incidents in the Banaras Hindu University smacked of a "conspiracy" as prima facie reports suggest the role of anti-social elements.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus.

Advertisement opens in new window

The chief minister told reporters that those involved in spreading anarchy on the campus will not be spared at any cost.

"Prima facie investigation suggests it is a conspiracy by anti-social elements," he said.

The chief minister said the proctorial board of the university should have taken timely measures to ensure that the trouble did not escalate.

He suggested better communication between students and vice chancellors of central universities to prevent such incidents.

On alleged baton-charge on journalists, he said action will be taken immediately after getting the final report.

Hitting back at opposition parties, he said the law and order situation in the state has improved even though his political opponents were spreading canard against the government.

The violence on the campus had erupted after some students, protesting against the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity's vice-chancellor at his residence.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP molestation Protests Students National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Claims He's Seen Poverty, Jaitley Working Overtime To Ensure All Indians Experience It, Says BJP's Yashwant Sinha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters