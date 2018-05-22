Congress' G Parameshwara To Take Oath As Karnataka Deputy CM Tomorrow

Congress leader and president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, G Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow. Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar will be the Speaker of the Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha.

The swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of Karnataka will be held Wednesday, after which the Congress-JD(S) coalition will have to prove majority in a floor test.

While the swearing-in was earlier expected to take place on Monday, it got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Congress-JDS leaders met and discussed about the cabinet formation, out of 34 ministries, 22 ministries will go with Congress Party and 12 ministries, including CM will be with be with JDS. Portfolio allocation to be decided after floor test," KC Venugopal, Congress said.

The post-poll alliance of Congress-JD(S) have been invited to form government in the state after BJP's Yeddyurappa submitted his resignation to the governor facing defeat in the floor test.

After the fall of the three-day-old BJP government on May19, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited Kumaraswamy, the leader of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, to form the government.

Top leaders from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) today met to discuss the portfolio sharing.

"Today we took decision regarding the expansion (of the cabinet). Speaker & deputy speaker would be elected on 25 May. Portfolios would be decided day after tomorrow. Everything is alright, no differences," Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Kumaraswamy along with former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge K.C. Venugopal, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the elder son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar were present in the meet.

