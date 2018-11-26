﻿
Congress Won't Allow Those Who Conspire To Destroy Consititution To Succeed: Rahul Gandhi

The Constitution of India is the hallmark of both our struggle and existence. It is our philosophy, it is our pride, says Rahul Gandhi

Outlook Web Bureau 26 November 2018
File Photo
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Constitution Day said that those conspiring to destroy the Constitution should know they neither have the capacity to do so nor will the Congress allow them to do anything.

The colours of the Constitution are "ingrained in every part of us," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"The Constitution of India is the hallmark of both our struggle and existence. It is our philosophy. It is our pride...

"Let those who conspire to annihilate it, know that neither do they have the capacity to do so, nor will the Congress party and I ever allow them to do so," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has accused the BJP in the past of "destroying" the Constitution, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950.

PTI

