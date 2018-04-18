Congress Using Terms Like 'Saffron Terror' Shameful, Says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah accused the Congress party of defaming the country across the globe by using terms like "saffron and Hindu terror".

Addressing a gathering here, the BJP chief slammed the Congress and alleged that its party leaders often used the said terms in the past, but now deny doing so.

"For several years Congress defamed the country around the world by using terms saffron terror and Hindu terror. Rahul Gandhi terror has no religion, now Congress says we never used these words. Many Congress leaders are on the record using these terms including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," Shah said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Recalling the statement of Lt. Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, where he allegedly taunted the BJP for having only two MPs in the Parliament, Shah proudly pointed at the party's current strength in the house and state assemblies across the nation.

"Once Rajiv Gandhi had taunted us when we had just two MPs, saying 'BJP believes in hum do hamare do'. Today BJP has a full majority in the Parliament, has more than 1600 MLAs, in power in 20 states and in numerous local bodies and municipalities," Shah said.

Shah is touring the poll-bound state of Karnataka, in a bid to canvass votes for the party in the upcoming assembly elections due next month.

Earlier in the day, the Shah also paid tribute to Basaveshwara by garlanding his status here.

ANI