26 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:56 am Society

Congress Tweets Clip Showing PM Modi Sharing Stage With Asaram, Draws Criticism

Outlook Web Bureau
Image Credit: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-04-26T12:08:39+0530

The Congress today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a 2013 rape case as the party tweeted a video clip of the two sharing a stage.

The Congress posted the clip on its Twitter handle, saying, “A man is known by the company he keeps - Aesop's fables, along with #AsaramVerdict”.

Party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said time had come when people should be able to differentiate between “actual saints and frauds”.

A Jodhpur court today sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago, the second case of a powerful spiritual leader being convicted of a sexual offence in less than a year.

Asaram will be in prison till his natural death, the court pronounced, convicting him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

PTI

