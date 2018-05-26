The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
26 May 2018 Last Updated at 9:39 am National

Congress To Observe 'Vishwasghat Diwas' On Modi Government's Anniversary

Outlook Web Bureau
Congress To Observe 'Vishwasghat Diwas' On Modi Government's Anniversary
File Photo
Congress To Observe 'Vishwasghat Diwas' On Modi Government's Anniversary
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Congress party will observe Vishwasghat Diwas (betrayal day) on Saturday, when Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete four years in the Centre.

Press conferences will be held in 20 different cities, including the capital, by senior party leaders such as Gulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Rajdeep Surjewala.

In other places, state unit presidents and AICC incharges will hold press conferences to mark the protest. State units have also been asked to stage protests at the district level.

Advertisement opens in new window

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will also hold press conferences in Bhuwneshwar and Mumbai respectively.

This comes after the BJP has been receiving flak over the hike in fuel price.

Following the hike, various opposition parties including the Congress, All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged protests in various parts of the country.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Delhi - New Delhi Congress BJP National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CBSE Declares Class 12 Exam Results: You Can Check It Here
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters