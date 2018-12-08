Congress Thanks Lt Gen Hooda For 'Exposing Petty Politicisation Of Army' By Modi

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said PM Modi is using surgical strikes for his 'political capital'.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Spoken like a true soldier General. India is so proud of you. Mr 36 has absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset. He used the surgical strikes for political capital and the Rafale deal to increase Anil Ambani’s real capital by 30,000 Cr."

Gandhi's comment comes a day after Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda said it was natural to have an initial euphoria over the success of Surgical strike but the constant hype around the operation was unwarranted.

Hooda, responding to a question during the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Friday, had said in hindsight, it would have been better had "we done it (surgical strikes) secretly".

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala too thanked Lt Gen (retd) Hooda for "exposing the petty politicisation by PM Modi".

"No one can use the valour & sacrifice of our brave soldiers to score cheap political points Modiji is squarely guilty of compromising National Security & Strategic Interests by unwarranted chest thumping!" he wrote on Twitter.

Lt Gen (retd) Hooda, who was the Northern Army Commander in September 2016 when Indian troops carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads along the Line of Control, had also said that it was natural to have initial euphoria about the success but the constant maintenance of hype around the military operation was unwarranted.

(With inputs from agencies)